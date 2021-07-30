Freespire 7.7 Released

Today, the PC/OpenSystems LLC Open Source Development team will release Freespire 7.7. This update launches an entirely new direction for our distribution products, Freespire, Linspire and Xandros, by incorporating a cloud app approach. Since this is Freespire, our community-support build, we did not incorporate anyone’s (read : Google, Microsoft) specific web apps into the distribution. Which they select is entirely the user's choice. And for more traditional use cases, the core of Freespire has not changed at all : it’s still a full featured desktop OS; all of the applications and resources of the Ubuntu repositories are available, as always. To repeat : Freespire still does not incorporate any proprietary media codecs; aside from the use of Google Chrome there are no other vendor-specific software applications pre-installed at all.
Many of these changes are the result of feedback from users. As always we do appreciate all their participation and contributions to Freespire.
Freespire, for those not in the know, is the open source equivalent of Linspire and Xandros, containing mostly libre / FOSS components.
The distribution includes :
- XFCE Desktop 4.16
- Kernel 5.4.0-80
- Synaptic
- Google Chrome 92
- DuckDuckGo set as the default search engine and homepage
- Ice SSB
- Kpatience
- Dreamchess
- Geary Mail Client
- Kolourpaint
- Parole
- Rhythmbox
- Caja is now the default file manager (Thunar is still in the base install)
Plus several other security and feature updates.
You can download the ISO from here.
If you have Bandwidth restrictions you can purchase a bootable USB key at a nominal charge
|Windows 11 Mode